(WXYZ) - Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat from Michigan, is up for reelection in 2018, and state Republicans are already looking for ways to poach her seat.

One of those options? Star power.

Kid Rock, a Detroit native and local legend, could potentially launch a campaign to steal unseat Stabenow, who has been in the Senate since 2000.

The Detroit Free Press first mentioned his name being brought up at the state convention.

"He would draw a lot of attention for sure," Dennis Pittman with Oakland County Republicans said. "Get a lot of earned media for sure like Trump did. He could definitely shake things up quite a bit and I think he has a great chance of winning."

Kid Rock, who's real name is Robert Ritchie, has not said anything about the suggested Senate run, but he does use his voice to stand up for political beliefs, actively supporting Mitt Romney in the 2012 Presidential race.