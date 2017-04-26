Convicted sex offender known as Avril Lavigne arrested

Salem, Oregon police arrested a convicted sex offender with a familiar name for trespassing in a Salem neighborhood Sunday.

The man known as Avril Lavigne was taken into custody after he was seen wandering on private property, according to Salem police.

Is it so complicated?

Lavigne's given name is Romany Yves Mesina. He changed it to match the name of Canadian pop singer Avril Lavigne.

Lavigne has a lengthy criminal history that includes arrests for theft, disorderly conduct, reckless burning and interfering with peace officers or firefighters, according to court records.

Lavigne was convicted of second-degree rape in 2009, resulting in the requirement that he register as a sex offender.

In 2016, he spent 30 days in jail after he was charged and convicted for failing to register as a sex offender.