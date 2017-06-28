TNT Red, White & Blue fireworks recalled after burn injuries reported

Ohio - TNT Red, White & Blue smoke fireworks are being recalled due to burn and injury hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 36,100 units are being recalled because the fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit. American Promotional Events has received three reports of people suffering burn injuries.

The recalled fireworks smoke when lit and were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one white and one blue. Each colored smoke firework is a small cardboard cylinder tube. The packaging has the TNT logo, "Red, White & Blue Smoke" and UPC number 027736036561.

Anyone with these fireworks should immediately stop using them and contact American Promotional Events for a full refund. They have been sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wal-Mart and other retailers since May.