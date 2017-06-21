Connecticut special education teacher accused of having sex with student

A high school special education teacher has allegedly admitted to having sex with one of her students.

The Bridgeport, Connecticut teacher, identified as Laura Ramos, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault.

According to court paperwork, a student brought all of this to light, and Ramos denied having a relationship with a student at first, but then later changed her story.

The arrest warrant states that two weeks ago a student witness went to school officials saying Ramos started texting him first.

Court documents said "as a 'normal teacher helping a student,' but about a month to six weeks ago Mrs. Ramos began telling him about her personal problems."

The documents went on to say "Ms. Ramos would complain that her 'man' or 'guy' does not want to have sex or do anything with her."

The student witness told detectives while Ramos never used a name, he believed it was an 18-year-old special education student who is a junior at Central High School.

"Witness 1 noticed the victim would hang out in Ms. Ramos' class and...would watch them make eyes at each other like flirting," court documents said.

That witness let police take photos of his text messages with Ramos, in which the married mother allegedly asked about buying weed for her and her man, along with sexually inappropriate content.

When first approached by detectives, Ramos said she was close with the student, and denied anything sexual took place.

But according to the warrant, Ramos admitted she talked with the teen about denying they were having a sexual relationship and deleted all her texts saying she was scared about the investigation.

When detectives told her they would issue a warrant for her cell phone, she allegedly said: "You're not going to be happy with what you find on my phone."

Police say Ramos then consented to a second interview, in which she told police she and the teen started flirting in December, before it turned physical and having sex "a handful of times" in her car, the last time in April.

Ramos was placed on leave by the school district. She is due in court next week.