Highlights from James Comey's Senate testimony

Former FBI Director James Comey said President Donald Trump told him numerous times that he was "doing a great job" in that position before he was fired.

Comey gave that answer as part of his testimony before the U.S. Senate on Thursday. Comey was answering questions related to his investigation into Trump's campaign and its alleged ties to Russia.

During the testimony, Comey said he had "no doubt" that Russia was behind some tampering during the 2016 election. He also said he believes he was fired because of his probe into Trump's alleged Russian ties.

The panel questioning Comey is made up of 15 Senators and is led by Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.). Other notable members of the panel include Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Angus King (I-Maine).

It's been alleged that Trump tried to influence Comey's FBI probe into the Trump-Russia connections. Trump and Comey had several private meetings that were documented by Comey on paper in the months following Trump's election.

When asked about keeping documents on those meetings, Comey told the Senate committee he did so because he knew one day he may need to defend himself and the FBI. He also said, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes" of the meeting.

He told the panel that at one point, Trump asked him to pledge his "loyalty." He described the meeting as "very awkward" because Trump was asking for something Comey would not give him.

When questioned by Feinstein on that meeting, Comey said perhaps if he were "stronger," he would have stopped the president from questioning him regarding the Russia investigation. He said he was "stunned" by Trump's questions.

Comey said he always knew he could be fired at any time but said he was "confused" by the reasons Trump gave to the media for his ouster. He said he believed Trump and others in his administration chose to defame him following his firing.

Comey also thanked his former colleagues at the FBI, saying he regretted not having a chance to say a public goodbye to them after his firing.