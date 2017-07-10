COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Saturday night shooting at a gender reveal party that left one person dead and eight others injured is one of the largest mass shootings in Greater Cincinnati's recent history.

Three children were among the shooting victims, and police have not made any arrests.

Here are some details you should know about what happened:

1. Shooting was at a gender reveal party

Authorities said they believe two people opened fire at about 11:20 p.m. at a gender reveal party, a sort of baby shower, inside a home.

The partygoers were watching a movie when gunfire rang out, police said.

2. 1 dead, 8 injured, including three children

Police said 22-year-old Autum Garrett, of Huntington, Indiana, died in the shooting.

Of the eight people injured, three children -- ages 2, 6 and 8 -- were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Two adults are in “serious but stable condition,” Kristy Davis from University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Sunday evening.

Police said they aren’t sure how many people were in the home at the time of the shooting.

3. Pregnant woman told WCPO she lost her baby

A mother-to-be lost her unborn baby after being shot in the leg, the woman told WCPO.

Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney did not confirm that an unborn child had died in a Sunday evening news conference.

4. Two suspects, no description or information regarding motive

Denney said police believe there are two suspects, though officers did not have suspect descriptions when they held a 4:30 p.m. news conference Sunday.

Denney said police were unsure if the suspects knew the victims, and they don’t know if anyone was targeted in the shooting.

“We don’t know if they were targeted, or if this was intended for someone else and they just happened to be there, we don’t know that,” Denney said.

Two handguns were used, Denney said, but no weapons have been recovered.

5. Police chief told community to take ‘reasonable precautions’

While Denney said there is not a “specific threat” to the community, he emphasized police do not have information regarding the suspects or their motive.

“I would like nothing more in my position to be able to stand up here and tell the community they have absolutely nothing to worry about, but I’m not going to provide statements or information that’s false just to make people feel better,” Denney said.

Denney told people to keep their "house locked and lights on."

Denney told people to keep their “house locked and lights on.”

6. Suspects fled the scene on foot

The suspects fled the scene on foot, Denney said.

In a 911 call, a witness told the operator both suspects were wearing hoods. She thought one was wearing a green hoodie, and the other was wearing a blue hoodie. She couldn't give the operator much more of a description.

7. Suspects entered home through front door

The suspects entered the home through the front door, Denney said. He said there is no indication they forced entry, but he reiterated police do not have all of that information yet.

The shooting lasted one to two minutes before the suspects fled.

8. 911 calls reveal chaotic scene

911 operators struggled to get information from victims and witnesses. It's hard to make out much from calls placed inside the home. Several people scream and sob. A baby or young child cries in the background.

A man simply told the operator, "There's a whole lotta people here shot."

"I just seen two people walk by," he said. "I looked outside, next thing I know they just ran in and just started shooting."

LISTEN to the 911 calls here.

The operator tried to find out how many people were inside or have been shot. The man couldn't say.

"Why would somebody come do this?" he asked quietly.

9. Incident is one of the largest multi-victim shootings in Greater Cincinnati

The incident is one of the largest mass shootings in the Tri-State in recent years. The "shootout" at the Cameo Night Club in Cincinnati on March 27 earlier this year killed two and wounded 15. One man faces murder charges in that case; the other alleged shooter was killed.

MORE: Read about other notorious killing rampages in the Tri-State.

A triple shooting in Colerain Township left two teen sisters dead on Oct. 21, 2015. Their brother, Matthew Hayden, 22, pleaded guilty to killing them and wounding their friend outside their home. Hayden was sentenced to life in prison last April.

Eight members of the Rhoden family were shot to death in Pike County on April 22, 2016. No one has been charged in their deaths.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. Tipsters can remain anonymous.