Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:33AM CDT expiring July 26 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher
Coca-Cola is dropping Coke Zero and replacing it with a new soda
CNN
2:23 PM, Jul 26, 2017
If you love Coke Zero, you'd better stock up on it: Coca-Cola is ditching the drink.
Coke Zero will be replaced by a new sugar-free drink called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Coke announced Wednesday.
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has already been a success in 25 markets around the world, including Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Next month, it will be the United States' turn: the new drink will be coming to America in August.
So, what's the difference between Coke Zero and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar?
They are both sugar-free alternatives to Diet Coke, but Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is said to taste more like original Coke. They both have mostly black packaging, but Coca-Cola Zero Sugar sports the iconic red Coca-Cola disc.
Coca-Cola said it wanted to be as "clear and descriptive as possible" in the name change to make sure consumers knew the drink was sugar-free.
In a call with investors Wednesday morning, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey called the new drink a "reinvention of Coke Zero."
Coke Zero, which made its debut in 2005, was one of the top 10 soda brands in 2016. Sales grew by 3.5%. But Coca-Cola Zero Sugar grew by double-digits globally, and Coke expects the new drink to pop in the United Sates as well.