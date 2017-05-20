Cloud Computing wins Preakness Stakes in upset finish

$2 bet worth $28.80

6:14 PM, May 20, 2017
Cloud Computing #2 ridden by Javier Castellano (L) beats Classic Empire #5 ridden by Julien Leparoux to win the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Rob Carr
Patrick Smith
(CNN) -- Cloud Computing, ridden by Javier Castellano, finished first in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, denying Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming a chance to capture horse racing's Triple Crown.

"Today is a special day," Castellano told broadcaster NBC just after the race. "I'm so happy, really happy."

Cloud Computing crossed the finish line just a nose ahead of Classic Empire, the second-place horse.

Always Dreaming, which led much of the race, finished well back after fading down the stretch. He was eighth, 13 3/4 lengths behind the winner.

Cloud Computing is the fourth horse in 34 years to win the Preakness after not running in the Kentucky Derby.

"I'm not going to dispute the fact brought in a fresh horse, that was part of our strategy," trainer Chad Brown said.

The final leg of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes on June 10 in Elmont, New York.