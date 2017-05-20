Cloud Computing wins Preakness Stakes in upset finish
6:14 PM, May 20, 2017
(CNN) -- Cloud Computing, ridden by Javier Castellano, finished first in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, denying Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming a chance to capture horse racing's Triple Crown.
"Today is a special day," Castellano told broadcaster NBC just after the race. "I'm so happy, really happy."
Cloud Computing crossed the finish line just a nose ahead of Classic Empire, the second-place horse.