Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann fired 2 1/2 years after fatally shooting Tamir Rice

CLEVELAND - Officer Timothy Loehmann has been terminated by the Cleveland Division of Police for administrative charges related to the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Officer Frank Garmback, who was driving the patrol car the day of the shooting, will be suspended for 10 days.

Loehmann shot and killed Tamir on Nov. 22, 2014 outside the Cudell Recreation Center. He was not fired for the shooting, but rather for lying on his application and violating other administrative policies.

In January, city officials charged Loehmann for failing to provide truthful information on his employment application regarding disciplinary actions, information surrounding his departure from a previous police department and failing a test in May 2013.

Cleveland police previously confirmed to News 5 that they did not review Officer Timothy Loehmann's personnel file with Independence police before hiring him.

The file revealed he was in the process of being fired for his lack of "maturity" and an incident involving an emotional meltdown during firearm training when he resigned in December 2012.

Garmback was charged by city officials for failing to employ proper tactics when he operated the patrol car the day Rice was shot. He was also charged with failing to report his arrival time to radio dispatchers immediately upon his arrival to the recreation center.

Along with the suspension, Garmback will be required to attend additional tactical training.

The Critical Incident Review Committee — created at the request of Mayor Frank Jackson to review all the investigative material collected by the independent law enforcement agencies involved in the case — found earlier this year that the officers did not violate any rules or policies of the Cleveland Division of Police related to the shooting itself.

The officers had already been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. A grand jury refused to file charges against Loehmann and Garmback in December 2015.

More Tamir Rice coverage here.