Pet grave pops up at public park in Florida, city gives owner 48 hours to remove it

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A city in Florida is searching for the owner of a pet that appears to have been buried in a public park.

The City of Lake Wales, Florida posted an image of the grave site on their Facebook page on Monday, hoping to find the owner of what they believe is a dog buried at Lake Wailes Park.

The post states, "While we are sorry for your loss..this was not appropriate."

Whoever dug the grave placed solar lights around the site, brought their own mulch and even a hand written grave stone.

The grave stone appears to read, "RIP Jessie Girl".

The post stated that the city expects the owner to remove the grave site and the dog within 48 hours. "Or we will remove it," the city wrote in the post.