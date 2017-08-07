Chris Pratt, Anna Faris announce split on social media

Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have filed for separation, according to statements posted on their official social media pages.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," Pratt posted on his Facebook page. Pratt's publicist confirmed the separation to CNN.

"We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

A similar statement was tweeted from Faris' verified account late Sunday night.

The couple has been married for eight years and have one child together.