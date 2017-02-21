Cheeses recalled due to Listeria concerns

A voluntary recall of five cheese products is based on a concern for the potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Biery Cheese Co. is recalling the specialty Longhorn Colby cheese under the following brands:

• Delallo: Premium Sliced Colby Cheese, 8 oz., UPC Code: 0 72368 12452 0, Sell by date of May 6, 2017

• Delallo: Premium Sliced Hot Pepper Cheese, 8 oz., UPC Code: 0 72368 12462 9, Sell by date of May 6, 2017

• Dietz & Watson, Pasteurized Process New York State Cheddar Cheese with Jalapeno and Cayenne, 8 oz., 0 31506 79412 4, Sell by date of May 6, 2017

• Dietz & Watson, Pepper Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC Code: 0 31506 79450 6, Sell by date of May 6, 2017

• Private Selections, Hardwood Smoked Gouda Slice, 8 oz., UPC Code: 0 1110 60861 0, Sell by date of May 6, 2017

The products being recalled were distributed from Nov. 11, 2016 to Jan. 4, 2017, according to the Food and Drug Administration. They were packaged at Biery Cheese Company in Louisville, Ohio and distributed by centers in Georgia, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

Customers who may have purchased any of the above listed products are asked to return it to the place it was purchased for a full refund. Call (800) 243-3731 with questions.