Charlie Gard's parents say they want to take baby home to die

Undated family handout file photo of Charlie Gard. Hospital bosses say staff are likely to spend days planning the withdrawal of life-support treatment from the terminally ill baby at the centre of a high-profile legal battle.

A lawyer for the parents of baby Charlie Gard has told a judge their last wish is to take their critically ill son home to die.

Grant Armstrong said Chris Gard and Connie Yates have held discussions with Great Ormond Street Hospital about sending Charlie home, but that there were obstacles.

Yates was in court for the hearing before judge Nicholas Francis.

On Monday the couple abandoned their months-long battle to take Charlie to the United States for experimental treatment.

Charlie suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease, and cannot breathe unassisted. His parents accept that his condition has deteriorated to the point where the experimental treatment would not work.

