Charles Barkley curses on TNT's 'Inside the NBA'

ATLANTA (AP) — Charles Barkley accidentally used a curse word on-air when describing the New York Knicks' play on TNT's "Inside the NBA."
During highlights of the Cavaliers' 119-104 win over New York in Cleveland on Thursday, Barkley used a synonym for excrement in reference to the Knicks.
WATCH: Barkley's slip below. (Warning: Clip contains graphic language)
defpensports: Chuck 😂 TNT NBA Basketball: Clippers at Warriors https://t.co/5vah0P4NYP pic.twitter.com/AdfWc9vwcQ— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 24, 2017
Host Ernie Johnson immediately chided Barkley, who repeatedly apologized. Fellow analyst Shaquille O'Neal joked that he'd pay any fine from the Federal Communications Commission.
TNT's cameras also caught Barkley's shocked reaction after saying the word. He covered his mouth before laughing off the slip of tongue.
Hey @KGArea21, mind lending us that Cuss Button? pic.twitter.com/zCuh3X6pLM— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 24, 2017
