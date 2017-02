Need a midweek pick me up today? National Margarita Day takes place every year on Feb. 22.

The classic drink includes tequila, triple sec and lime. The traditional version comes on the rocks but others prefer a frozen version.

The origination of the famous drink has been disputed, according to nationalmargaritaday.com. The website includes several recipes for the drink, which you can find by clicking here.

Find out more about National Margarita Day with this video below from CNN.