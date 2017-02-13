Canadian school district cancels field trips to US after Trump's travel ban

(CNN) -- A Canadian school district that's home to 35,000 students has canceled all field trip to the US until there's "clarity" on President Trump's travel ban.

The decision by the Greater Essex County District School Board stands until administrators know for sure whether students will be able to travel safely across the border.

"We have a student population with a very diverse background," school board spokesman Scott Scantlebury told CNN.

"Some students would be traveling as Canadian-dual nationals and some students might be traveling with passports from a foreign country. So as a result, we are waiting to get clarity before continuing these trips to Detroit."

The Greater Essex County District School Board has schools in nine municipalities including Windsor, which sits across the Detroit River.

"We will wait to see what happens at the end of the month and re-evaluate then. Hope to have some clarity and hope to re-establish these opportunities for our students," Scantlebury said.

A trip to the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills, and a trip to see "The Lion King" at Detroit Opera House have both been canceled.

Trump's executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries -- Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen -- from entering the US for 90 days, bans all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

Earlier this month, an appeals court ruled it can't go into effect until a final ruling can be made.