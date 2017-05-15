Caffeine to blame for teenager's death, coroner says

Last month, 16-year-old Davis Allen Cripe consumed a large Diet Mountain Dew, a McDonald’s cafe latte and an energy drink within the span of two hours. He later collapsed at his high school and died.

Now, a South Carolina coroner is saying that Davis’ caffeine consumption led to his death.

According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, Davis suffered a heart arrhythmia caused by the massive amount of caffeine he had consumed.

“We lost Davis from a totally legal substance,” Watts said.

Sean Cripe, Davis’ father, told WLTX-TV his son did not drink alcohol or use drugs, and warned other parents about allowing their children to drink high-caffeinated energy drinks.

"It wasn't a car crash that took his life. Instead, it was an energy drink," Cripe said, according to NBC News. "Parents, please talk to your kids about these energy drinks."

It’s not known what type of energy drink Davis consumed before he passed away.

The FDA has reported in the past that teenagers have died of heart arrhythmias after consuming large amounts of Monster Energy drinks.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.