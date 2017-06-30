Burt's Bees Baby recalls infant coveralls due to choking hazard

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 30 at 7:20AM CDT expiring June 30 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Creek, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 30 at 2:42AM CDT expiring June 30 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner
The recall involves infant butterfly garden coverall and hat sets that have style number LY24195 on the hangtag and manufacture date code of August 2016 (08/2016) printed on the inside garment tag located inside the seam of the garment.
They were sold in infant sizes NB, 3M, 6M, and 9M at Babies R Us, BuyBuy Baby, and online at babiesrus.com, buybuybaby.com, amazon.com, kohls.com, target.com, zulily.com, diapers.com, hautelook.com, and burtsbeesbaby.com from December 2016 through May 2017 for about $18.
Parents should immediately stop using the recalled coveralls and contact Burt’s Bees Baby to receive a pre-paid envelope to return the garment for a $20 e-gift card to be used at www.burtsbeesbaby.com. Burt's Bees Baby can be contacted at 877-907-7511 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.burtsbeesbaby.com.