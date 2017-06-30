Burt's Bees Baby recalls infant coveralls due to choking hazard

Burt’s Bees Baby has recalled more than 8,000 infant coveralls because the snap at the crotch can detach and pose a choking hazard to young children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has received 11 reports of the snaps detaching, but no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves infant butterfly garden coverall and hat sets that have style number LY24195 on the hangtag and manufacture date code of August 2016 (08/2016) printed on the inside garment tag located inside the seam of the garment.

They were sold in infant sizes NB, 3M, 6M, and 9M at Babies R Us, BuyBuy Baby, and online at babiesrus.com, buybuybaby.com, amazon.com, kohls.com, target.com, zulily.com, diapers.com, hautelook.com, and burtsbeesbaby.com from December 2016 through May 2017 for about $18.

Parents should immediately stop using the recalled coveralls and contact Burt’s Bees Baby to receive a pre-paid envelope to return the garment for a $20 e-gift card to be used at www.burtsbeesbaby.com. Burt's Bees Baby can be contacted at 877-907-7511 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.burtsbeesbaby.com.