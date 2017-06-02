Burglars can break into your garage in seconds using a coat hanger

PHOENIX (KNXV) - Burglars may have the key to your home. It’s a 10-cent wire coat hanger.

One expert said the emergency latch on a garage door may be more useful to burglars than homeowners. Apparently, a coat hanger can be used to reach inside the top of the garage door and pop the emergency latch, freeing the door to slide open manually.

Police in Phoenix said this is a problem that dates back at least 20 years. Today, YouTube videos can teach people how to get past your garage door in seconds.

But there’s an equally low-cost way to fight back.

A zip-tie can be woven into the holes in the emergency latch to secure it in the closed position. That makes it much harder for someone to pull the latch from the outside. Shortening or removing the pull cord can also make it harder for burglars.

If the zip-tie idea isn’t good enough, there are third-party companies that offer more permanent solutions. A Denver company called One Clear Choice Garage Doors makes a box that can be installed over the entire emergency release system to prevent tampering.

“We can take it, put it on there and basically nullify the ability to be able to stick wire in there and open your garage door,” said Keenan Gingrich with One Clear Choice Garage Doors.