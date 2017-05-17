Ohio dad charged with child neglect after alleged drunken tirade at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Ohio man is accused of going on a drunken tirade at Walt Disney World, racking up 11 complaints from other visitors in just four hours.

Brian Keith Olmstead, 35, of Brunswick used a stroller to plow through crowds at Disney's Art of Animation Resort on Sunday, according to WKMG in Orlando.

He also allegedly used racial slurs.

Witnesses reportedly told police Olmstead sat at a poolside bar with his young son in a stroller next to him and "drank himself into 'a state of intoxication,'" WKMG reports.

A resort manager told police the man was escorted to his room but then returned to the food court area and started threatening people with violence.

Deputies said the Olmstead's child had been sitting in a dirty diaper for hours and his legs and feet were badly sunburned.

Olmstead was arrested on a child neglect charge and posted $2,200 bond late Monday, according to WKMG.