Story of Milwaukee Brewers player's daughter crying goes viral

It was the story that touched a nation, and a period of 24 hours when a daughter's tears turned to candy and joy about her daddy.

Oh, and her dad, Eric Sogard, is hitting pretty good for the Milwaukee Brewers, too.

"He's such a good player, quality guy. You look at him and his skill set and you see a younger Craig Counsell," said 620 WTMJ Brewers voice Jeff Levering about the second baseman who has six hits in 10 at bats (plus two walks) in his return to the major leagues following a two-year hiatus due to a knee injury.

"Grateful to be back up on the field after missing all of last year. A great group of guys. We're having a lot of fun right now," said Sogard on WTMJ's Brewers Extra Innings early Wednesday morning. (Hear that interview above in our podcast player.)

"That knee was kind of bugging me for a couple years there. It's strong (now)."

His four-hit night came Tuesday after after he smashed a home run in the 10th inning in San Diego Monday night - a home run that was not enough to beat the Padres after they came back later that inning to win. His daughter, who was at the game, was tearfully sad.

The next night, they returned to the park, and she got a massive cheer-up from the staff of a Padres organization she might have thought was rather mean the night before.

Then, four Eric Sogard hits and a Brewers win later, daddy, daughter and mommy were all happy.

"She is just fantastic, the light of my life. I get to see that joy and happiness, and I guess, the sorrow, every day. It's nice to let everyone see it. She definitely enjoyed those cupcakes," added Sogard.

"The story with his daughter was beautiful," said Levering.

"He's a quality baseball player, and it's fun to watch."

Quality baseball seems to be a theme with this Brewers team that has now won seven of its last nine games, with an explosive first inning causing a 6-2 win.

"It was a good win. To jump out there 5-0 in the first inning (with) five of the first six guys have base hits, all rockets...was really positive for (starting pitcher) Jimmy Nelson, too, so he could get out there and focus...just go out there and throw strikes," added Levering.

Listen to Levering's conversation with Gene Mueller and Doug Russell in your SoundCloud player below.