Boy finds baggie of meth inside used video game mom bought at GameStop

A Florida boy found a baggie of meth hidden inside a video game his mom had bought from GameStop.

According to Tallahassee's WTXL, Kayla McAllister bought her 11-year-old son a used copy of "Grand Theft Auto V" on May 7 and when he was looking through the game's instruction booklet he found "a baggie with a white substance inside."

McAllister apparently reported it to local police who tested the substance and discovered it was meth.

McAllister wrote a Facebook post about the incident, stating, "Clearly the game was not properly checked when it was traded in and because of the carelessness I could have lost a child."

The gaming news website Kotaku reported that a GameStop employee offered to replace the game for free but she refused, saying, "Um, no thank you I will not be using your company again."

A nearly identical story was reported in Louisiana in September 2016. An 11-year-old boy found a baggie of meth inside a used game his father had bought for him from GameStop.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.