Blimp crashes near US Open at Erin Hills

Flight For Life was called to the scene and one person was transported.
Video shows the pilot parachuting to the ground.
Justin Maynard, a sales manager for AirSign, said only the pilot was on board the craft. He said the company's operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down. AirSign, said only the pilot was on board the craft. He said the company's operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.
Maynard says he is "not 100 percent" on the condition of the pilot but that believes he is alive.
According to a statement for the USGA, the blimp went down around 11:15 a.m.
Thursday is the first day of the tournament with the first golfers teeing off early in the morning.