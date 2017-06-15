Blimp crashes near US Open at Erin Hills

Emergency crews are responding to a blimp crash in Erin Thursday, close to where the U.S. Open is being held.

Milwaukee-based TMJ4 has learned that the blimp is sponsored by PenFed Credit Union and owned by a company called AirSign.

Flight For Life was called to the scene and one person was transported.

Video shows the pilot parachuting to the ground.

Justin Maynard, a sales manager for AirSign, said only the pilot was on board the craft. He said the company's operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down. AirSign, said only the pilot was on board the craft. He said the company's operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.

Maynard says he is "not 100 percent" on the condition of the pilot but that believes he is alive.

According to a statement for the USGA, the blimp went down around 11:15 a.m.

Thursday is the first day of the tournament with the first golfers teeing off early in the morning.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

The blimp that fell out of the sky at the U.S. Open just moments ago. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/Qx71UjBzHO — Connor Clark™ (@the_flyin_clark) June 15, 2017