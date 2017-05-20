Black-Eyed Susan: How to make the official drink of the Preakness Stakes

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 51°
Jockeys race horses in the first race of the day prior to the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.
The Kentucky Derby has the Mint Julep but on Preakness day, it's the Black-Eyed Susan that keeps the infield party going.
This drink is named after the state flower of Maryland, the host state of the race which is the second jewel in horse racing's Triple Crown.
If you can't make it to Baltimore to watch the Preakness Stakes, flip on the TV and make a batch of Black-Eyed Susans to join the People's Party in spirit.
And in case you wondered, the official drink of the Belmont Stakes is the Belmont Jewel.
Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.