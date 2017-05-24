Bill Cosby jury selected

A jury was selected Wednesday for the trial of comedian Bill Cosby.

Cosby, 79, is charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault from a 2004 case involving Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The trial is scheduled to begin June 5.

Constand was the first of more than 50 women who accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, but this is the only criminal trial Cosby has faced. Many of the women allege he drugged and sexually assaulted them.

The full jury of 12 jurors and six alternates was selected after three days of jury selection in Pennsylvania's Allegheny County.

The jury is composed of four white women, six white men, one black woman and one black man. The alternates include four white men, one black woman and one black man.

The case will actually be tried about 300 miles away in Montgomery County, north of Philadelphia, where the criminal charges were filed.

The jurors will be bused to Montgomery County and sequestered in a hotel for the length of the trial, which is expected to last two or three weeks.