Betsy DeVos to make first speech as Education Secretary Wednesday afternoon

Betsy DeVos is expected to make her first speech as Education Secretary at 3 p.m. central time Wednesday.

Watch live streaming video in the player below. Video may take a moment to load.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: