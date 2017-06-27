Best places to celebrate the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is America's holiday. It's all about grilling, drinking and blowing things up in the name of patriotism.

Celebrating Independence Day can be expensive, paying for everything from travel and hot dogs to fireworks and hospital bills.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how well they balanced holiday cost and fun.

The study looked at Fourth of July celebrations, affordability, attractions and activities, safety and accessibility, and the weather.

RELATED: Get the July Fourth forecast with the Storm Shield app

The top 20 cities span across the entire country, speckled across every region.

Watch the video above for the complete list.