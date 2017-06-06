Beef products recalled due to possibility of E. coli

4, 10-lbs. packages of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 HOUSE BRAND;” product code 00299.
A plant manager notified authorities on Monday of two positives for E. coli test results.
The specific bacteria, E. coli O157:H7, has been known as a potentially deadly bacterium. It’s been known to cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps for two to eight days (three to four days on average).
Officials said most people recover within a week; however, some do develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).
Authorities have urged consumers who purchased these products to not consume them.