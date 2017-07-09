Bear attacks camp staffer at retreat northwest of Boulder, Colorado

Current
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- Parks and wildlife officials are looking for a dangerous bear that attacked a Christian camp staffer and dragged him roughly ten feet from his campsite in Boulder County early Sunday morning.
The attack happened around 4 a.m. at Glacier View Ranch, a Christian camp site located northwest of Boulder in the Town of Ward.
Officials said the 19-year-old staffer, named Dylan, woke up to the bear biting his head and trying to drag him away. Fellow staffers tried to scare the bear away to save the teen's life. The animal eventually left on its own.
"The crunching noise, I guess, was the teeth scraping against the skull as it dug in," Dylan said.
Dylan said he and four other staffers were in sleeping bags along the camp's lakefront.
"It grabbed me like this and pulled me. Then it bit the back of my head and drug me," he said, pointing to scars on his forehead.
Dylan said the bear dragged him ten to 12-feet away before he was able to free himself. "When it was dragging me, that was the slowest part. It felt like it went forever."
Wilderness Survival is something he is very familiar with, teaching the subject at camp.
Following the attack, Dylan was taken to a hospital and has already been released, according to Jennifer Churchill with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Dan Hansen, director for the Glacier View Ranch, said the bear wandered into the main area of campus where several staff members were sleeping. "Unprovoked, the bear proceeded to attack one staff member," he said.
"Campers were not threatened or involved at any time," Hansen said in a press release.
A summer camp program at Glacier View Ranch will continue through July 16, Hansen said in a statement, adding that staff is trained for contact, interaction and incidents with wildlife including moose, wild cats and bears.
But Park and Wildlife officials said that "the dangerous bear is still in the wild" and has not been caught by authorities. Officials are asking outdoor enthusiasts to be extra vigilant.
This most recent bear encounter comes after four bears were killed in the Durango area on Wednesday.
Two bears were shot by homeowners after the bears entered their homes and two were tracked by Wildlife Services and euthanized.
A fifth bear was caught in a bear trap north of Durango but will be released.
One of the two bears that were euthanized killed a llama in Cortez and the other one killed pigs and chickens in Pagosa Springs.
In the past week, Park and Wildlife officials have received more than 100 calls about bear sightings that qualify as conflict situations.
Joe Lewandowski, a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, says his crew hates to euthanize bears, but human safety comes first.
STAYING SAFE IN COLORADO BEAR COUNTRY
Colorado black bears are active this time of year, and while they are not naturally aggressive, wildlife officials say people venturing into bear country need to know what to do if they encounter one.
The National Park Service offers the following tips to stay safe around bears in Colorado’s high country:
What Should I Do if I See a Bear?
Each bear and each experience is unique; there is no single strategy that will work in all situations and that guarantees safety. Most bear encounters end without injury. Following some basic guidelines may help to lessen the threat of danger. Your safety can depend on your ability to calm the bear.
Avoiding an Encounter
Keeping your distance and not surprising bears are some of the most important things you can do. Most bears will avoid humans if they hear them coming. Pay attention to your surroundings and make a special effort to be noticeable if you are in an area with known bear activity or a good food source, such as berry bushes.
Bear Encounters
Once a bear has noticed you and is paying attention to you, additional strategies can help prevent the situation from escalating.
Bear Attacks
Bear attacks are rare; most bears are only interested in protecting food, cubs, or their space. However, being mentally prepared can help you have the most effective reaction. Every situation is different, but below are guidelines on how brown bear attacks can differ from black bear attacks. Help protect others by reporting all bear incidents to a park ranger immediately. Above all, keep your distance from bears!
If any bear attacks you in your tent, or stalks you and then attacks, do NOT play dead—ﬁght back! This kind of attack is very rare, but can be serious because it often means the bear is looking for food and sees you as prey.
Bear Pepper Spray
Bear pepper spray can be an important thing to carry when exploring the back country. It is used defensively to stop an aggressive, charging, or attacking bear. Although it’s used in the same manner you would use mace on an attacking person, bear pepper spray and human pepper spray are not the same. Make sure you select an EPA approved product that is specifically designed to stop aggressive bears. It is not a repellent so do not apply to your body or equipment.