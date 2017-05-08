Ohio teacher accused of showing up to work drunk, arrested for disorderly conduct

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio - A Ohio teacher is accused of showing up to class drunk.

The teacher's name is Kara Donahoe. The 31-year-old Bay Village, Ohio woman works as an intervention specialist Bay Middle School. She works primarily with special education students.

Bay Village is located 15 miles west of Cleveland.

Acording to her personnel files, she began working at the school less than a year ago and has no criminal background.

However, according to the Board of Education policy agreement that she signed back in August, it states that "A professional staff member shall not inappropriately associate with students at any time in a manner which may give the appearance of impropriety... such as drugs, alcohol or tobacco."

Donahoe's neighbors said she seemed to be happily engaged, and she just moved into the Bay Village area about six months ago with her fiancé.

The neighbors were in shock when they learned what happened.

The school district confirmed Donahoe has been placed on administrative leave, so she is no longer teaching, while this case is being reviewed.

This incident happened last Thursday. A staff member at Bay Middle School called police because they believed Donahoe was drunk and refused to be tested.

When officers arrived at the school, they conducted a sobriety test and arrested her.

Donahoe has been charged with disorderly conduct and intoxication.

The school district released this statement: