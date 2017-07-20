Band teacher admits to sex acts with student in band-room closet, police say

A Florida high school band instructor admitted to having oral sex with a male student on school grounds numerous times, according to police.

Jon North, 32, of Lake County, Florida, was arrested Wednesday and charged with five counts of unlawful sexual activity with minors.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, North told police he and an underage student had a texting relationship that escalated to engaging in oral sex frequently on weekdays for at least five months.

The pair would perform their sex acts inside the band-room closet at the high school.

North was released later on Wednesday after posting a $25,000 bond, according to Lake County Sheriff's Office records.

