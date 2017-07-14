Baby born to mother who was struck by lightning dies

A 2-week-old infant, whose mother was struck by lightning on June 29 while she was still carrying the baby, died on Thursday in a Fort Meyers, Florida hospital, the National Weather Service confirmed.

On June 29, Meghan Davidson, who was nine months pregnant at the time, was struck by lightning while walking outside of her home. The woman then delivered Owen Davidson via C-section on June 30.

As of July 4, Owen Davidson's heart was beating perfectly, but was using oxygen assistance. At the time, Meghan Davidson was said to be in fair condition.

Owen Davidson is the sixth person to be killed by lightning in the United States in 2017. Four of the six lightning fatalities have taken place in Florida.