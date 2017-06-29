Attempted rapist's diary: 'I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize'

The handwritten notes of an attempted rapist show he dreamed about the crime his "whole life."

Frank Yeager, 33, of Pennsylvania's West Rockhill Township, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison in 2013 for attempted rape and this week, a judge denied his attempt to get a lesser sentence. He claimed to the court that his attorney was ineffective, according to Lehigh Valley Live.

Notes found in Yeager's home and his vehicle by police in 2012 showed the apparent depths of his depravity, in his own words.

"I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize," Yeager wrote, according to Allentown's Morning Call newspaper.

He was arrested for trying to rape a real estate agent inside a model home, an attack he'd apparently been planning for at least five months, according to Lehigh Valley Live. Yeager chose the woman because she fit the mold of a "Paris Hilton type" in his mind, The Morning Call reported.

The woman was unharmed in Yeager's attempt, as she refused to go upstairs in the model home with him.

Officers found another handwritten note in which Yeager wrote, "If you are reading this, I found a realtor woman and raped her. I have been planning and have wanted this my whole life."

In his truck, investigators found a bag containing guns, ammo, knives, a ski mask, gloves, duct tape, a chain, padlocks and rope, according to The Morning Call.

He's currently serving his sentence at Pennsylvania's state prison in Waymart. Once he's released, Yeager will have to register as a sexual predator for the rest of his life.

Clint Davis is a reporter for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis. Keep up to date with the latest news by following @ScrippsNational on Twitter.