76 hurt after train derails in New York City

NEW YORK (CNN) -- A train derailed during Wednesday morning rush hour in New York, the city's fire department said.

Seventy-six people suffered injuries, according to the city's fire department. No one was hospitalized, the fire department said.

76 non life-threatening injuries reported at scene of LIRR train derailment, Atlantic Terminal Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/rFcimgfK2C — FDNY (@FDNY) January 4, 2017

The cause of the derailment, on Long Island Railroad Track 6 in Brooklyn, was not immediately clear.

My #LIRR train crashed at #AtlanticTerminal in #Brooklyn. Crazy. Seems only a few people are lightly injured. pic.twitter.com/oXHvy2yxDL — Aaron D. Neufeld (@Aaron_D_Neufeld) January 4, 2017

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.