76 hurt after train derails in New York City

Cloudy
HI: 37°
LO: 19°
HI: 30°
LO: 18°
HI: 29°
LO: 14°
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 4: Members of the New York City Police Department and New York City Fire Department carry an injured person away from Atlantic Terminal, January 4, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. A Long Island Railroad train derailed at Atlantic Terminal on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Google Maps of Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (CNN) -- A train derailed during Wednesday morning rush hour in New York, the city's fire department said.
Seventy-six people suffered injuries, according to the city's fire department. No one was hospitalized, the fire department said.
76 non life-threatening injuries reported at scene of LIRR train derailment, Atlantic Terminal Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/rFcimgfK2C— FDNY (@FDNY) January 4, 2017
76 non life-threatening injuries reported at scene of LIRR train derailment, Atlantic Terminal Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/rFcimgfK2C
The cause of the derailment, on Long Island Railroad Track 6 in Brooklyn, was not immediately clear.
My #LIRR train crashed at #AtlanticTerminal in #Brooklyn. Crazy. Seems only a few people are lightly injured. pic.twitter.com/oXHvy2yxDL— Aaron D. Neufeld (@Aaron_D_Neufeld) January 4, 2017
My #LIRR train crashed at #AtlanticTerminal in #Brooklyn. Crazy. Seems only a few people are lightly injured. pic.twitter.com/oXHvy2yxDL
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.