Assistant police chief resigns after uproar over racist Facebook image

An assistant police chief in Louisiana quit his job after being called out over a racist meme he shared on Facebook.

Wayne Welsh, of the Estherwood Police Department, shared the image on Sunday, which was a drawing of a woman holding a little girl's head underwater, accompanied by the phrase, "When your daughters (sic) first crush is a little Negro boy."

Welsh has since deleted the post but screenshots of it have been posted across the internet, including the tweet below, which was retweeted more than 57,000 times since Tuesday.

Cops: "You shouldn't fear us if you haven't done anything wrong."



Also cops: pic.twitter.com/3Ie84hhEcg — Black Aziz Ansari (@Freeyourmindkid) August 1, 2017

According to Time, Welsh's resignation from the department was announced Tuesday by Estherwood Police Chief Ernest Villejoin, who defended his former co-worker's character.

“I know Wayne didn’t do this on purpose. He didn’t do this offend anybody,” Villejoin said.

