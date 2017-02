A warning about making sure women are safe in parking lots is going viral.

A Michigan woman says she was leaving her job at the mall when she says she saw a flannel shirt wrapped around her windshield wiper.

In a Facebook post Feb. 16, Ashley Hardacre said she felt uneasy because there was a running car parked close by, so she wisely did not step outside to get the shirt off of her vehicle.

Instead she drove off, pulled over to a safe place and only then did she remove the shirt.

Hardacre said she had seen similar social media posts about people finding things on their vehicles in an effort to lure girls out of their cars, prompting her actions.

Her Facebook post has been shared more than 100,000 times in less than a week.