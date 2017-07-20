2 arrested after sexual assault streamed live on Facebook

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Two arrests have been made after Chattanooga, Tenn. police say a sexual assault was live-streamed on Facebook.

According to CBS affiliate WDEF, the attack on a 17-year-old female victim was recorded live and viewed by several people before police could get it removed.

They've since made the two arrests in the case.

Sherman Hubbard, age 21, has been charged with attempted rape. Tyasiza Roberson, an alleged accomplice who reportedly recorded the attack, was also arrested.