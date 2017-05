A woman arrested for alleged child endangerment told a Buffalo newspaper she would "never, ever, ever" take her toddler out to the bar again.

Anne Callan, 38, was quoted in The Buffalo News this week, making that promise days after her arrest on May 19.

Callan was charged with two counts of child endangerment after taking her 20-month-old son to a bar to watch a friend's band perform.

According to The Buffalo News, police said the little boy "was surrounded by smoke and live loud music" as he sat in a stroller while Callan drank alcohol.

The boy allegedly tried to run into the street at one point around 9 p.m. before being stopped by another adult, police said.

