Armed man arrested at Phoenix Comicon after struggling with police

PHOENIX - A man armed with multiple guns at Phoenix Comicon is now in police custody.

Police say the 30-year-old Valley man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon for allegedly posting on social media that he planned to kill Phoenix police officers.

According to officials, the post included pictures of officers that the suspect took at Comicon.

When officers located the suspect inside of the Phoenix Convention Center, he had three handguns, a shotgun, knives and ammunition on his person, officials said. He was also wearing body armor.

Police say the man was inside the Phoenix Convention Center and struggled with officers before he was detained.

It's unknown at this time what charges the suspect is facing.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, a Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Phoenix police will be updating security at the facility, including additional screening, as well as fewer accessible entrances to the building.

The most notable one is that no weapons of any kind will be allowed into the convention. That includes costume props, no matter what it is made out of.

Phoenix Comicon released a statement late Thursday on the incident, including changes to "Con on 3rd" and where to pick up registration station badges.

No injuries were reported in the incident.