Arizona man arrested for allegedly having sex with a horse

DATELAND, Ariz. (KNXV) - A 20-year old man has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a horse, according to police in Arizona.
Officials with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday just before 5 p.m. local time, they responded to an animal cruelty call in Dateland.
Deputies met with a person who said Christopherson Maynes had been caught having sexual intercourse with a mare on the property.
Authorities recovered video evidence of the incident involving Maynes, according to YCSO.
He was arrested and booked into jail for bestiality, indecent exposure and animal cruelty.