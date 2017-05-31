Arizona man arrested for allegedly having sex with a horse

4:32 PM, May 30, 2017
DATELAND, Ariz. (KNXV) - A 20-year old man has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a horse, according to police in Arizona.

Officials with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday just before 5 p.m. local time, they responded to an animal cruelty call in Dateland.

Deputies met with a person who said Christopherson Maynes had been caught having sexual intercourse with a mare on the property.

Authorities recovered video evidence of the incident involving Maynes, according to YCSO.

He was arrested and booked into jail for bestiality, indecent exposure and animal cruelty.

