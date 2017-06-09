Argument over onions leads man to expose himself in restaurant

A man exposed himself and threatened to harm employees at a Pittsburgh restaurant because he was upset he was served onions with his meal.



The incident began on Monday, when 43-year-old Yuba Raj Sharma of Michigan got into an argument with a server at All India restaurant because his meal included onions.



Sharma left following the argument, but returned to the restaurant on Tuesday. Restaurant owner Ravinder Singh told police that Sharma appeared to be drunk, and refused to leave premises.



At one point during the argument, Sharma threatened to shoot Singh and motioned to his pants as if he had a gun. Singh and another employee went to call 911, and when they returned they found Sharma with his pants down and his genitals exposed.



When police arrived, they reported that Sharma had alcohol on his breath, bloodshot eyes and was speaking in slurred speech.



As officers went to arrest Sharma, they were forced to lift him into a police cruiser.



The Associated Press reports that Sharma is being held at the Allegheny County Jail on charges of terroristic threats, indecent exposure, public drunkenness and resisting arrest.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.