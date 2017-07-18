Are meal kits worth the cost?

After buying out Whole Foods, Amazon is continuing to dip its toes into the food industry. This time it is taking on Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and other meal kit delivery services. The question many want to know, is whether or not meal kits save you money.

Going to the grocery store can be a pain and eating healthy after a long day can be difficult. The last thing you want to do is spend a lot of money and slave over making dinner. For that reason, many people turn to meal kit delivery services.

Amazon’s meal kits are selling for $7.50 per person. If you’re a prime member they’re selling for $2.00 less than that. But, Amazon is competing with other big name meal prep services like Blue Apron. Their meal kits are selling for $8.99 per person. Meanwhile Hello Fresh is the most expensive at $9.99 per person.

We decided to make a trip to the grocery store to purchase everything you would need to make Amazon’s meal kit recipe, ‘Tacos Al Pastor with Pork Loin.’ We spent nearly $45.00 on the ingredients. However, when you break down the numbers into how much it cost per person, it was $7.50. That was the exact price as Amazon’s meal kit.

When it comes down to it, you end up spending more at the grocery store initially, but when you break it down per serving we found you’re spending relatively the same as you would ordering it from Amazon. However, if you’re someone who doesn’t like left overs then a meal kit may be worth a try.