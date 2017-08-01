Anthony Scaramucci mistakenly listed as dead in Harvard Law School alumni directory

Reports of Anthony Scaramucci's demise have been greatly exaggerated.

The former White House communications director — who held the job for only 10 days before being let go on Monday — was mistakenly listed as dead in the latest Harvard Law School alumni directory, according to The Washington Post.

The new directory, which was mailed to alumni of the school this week, shows an asterisk next to Scaramucci's name, indicating he passed away since the last edition was published, in 2011.

The 53-year-old former hedge fund manager is, of course, not dead yet.

"Regrettably, there is an error in the Harvard Law School alumni directory in the listing for Anthony Scaramucci,” a Harvard spokesperson said to the newspaper. “We offer our sincere apologies to Mr. Scaramucci. The error will be corrected in subsequent editions.”

