Anthony Scaramucci, White House communications director, is out after 10 days in job

Some believe it's the President's strategy to keep so many stories going at once that the less savory ones can get pushed to one side. This week seemed to support that theory. Trump spent Monday and Tuesday tweet-bashing AG Jeff Sessions as 'weak' and 'beleaguered.' Wednesday saw him drop a tweet bombshell from nowhere, in which he banned transgender individuals from the armed forces. Thursday saw an expletive-filled rant from White House Communications Chief Anthony Scaramucci, revealing the staggering depth of dysfunction in the West Wing. And the early hours of Friday morning saw the end of the desperate 'repeal and replace' healthcare effort, leaving Mitch McConnell in a fit of angry tears.

Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director.

It's the latest high-profile departure from the Trump White House. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus resigned at the end of last week, replaced by John Kelly, whose first day is Monday.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Monday afternoon. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."

 

 

A White House official said Kelly wanted Scaramucci removed from his new role as the communications director because he did not think he was disciplined and had burned his credibility.

Scaramucci, a colorful and controversial figure, was brought on during the latest in a long list of White House shake ups that have rocked the presidency with a sense of chaos.

Scaramucci is the third White House communications director to leave the post that had been vacant since late May, when Mike Dubke left after about three months on the job. Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary, also assumed some of the communications director role before he resigned when Scaramucci was hired July 21.

Scaramucci's departure comes days after he unleashed a vulgar tirade against two top White House officials in a conversation with a reporter.

 