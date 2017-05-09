'American Idol' coming back to TV on ABC, report says

Show ran on Fox for 15 seasons; Ended in 2016

Clint Davis
6:55 AM, May 9, 2017
"American Idol" is coming back to television after switching networks.

The pioneering reality competition show finished a 15-season run on Fox in 2016 and its new rebooted version will air on ABC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, no details about judges or other personalities attached to the new "American Idol" have been revealed. Details about the new version are mostly unknown but some will likely be revealed during a media presentation by ABC executives on May 16.

The show could air as soon as fall 2017.

