American Girl releases new doll: It's a boy

After more than 30 years, American Girl is finally having a boy. American Girl announced six new dolls that will be released in 2017, with one of them being a boy.

The boy, named Logan Everett, will be released to the public on Thursday.

Logan Everett is a boy from Nashville, and is seen wearing a graphic tee and a button down shirt.

A representative for American Girl told the Huffington Post that there has been a demand for a male doll.

“Adding a boy to our lineup has been a number one request for a very, very, very long time,” she said.

The 18-inch dolls typically sell for $115, with the opportunity to purchase additional accessories.

Since American Girl's launch, the company has sold 29 million dolls 153 million books. American Girl has even opened three restaurants in the United States for children to dine with their doll.

The American Girl line has also allowed for personalization, allowing for dolls to be more inclusive and diverse.

The addition of a boy doll seems to have drawn a mixed reaction from fans of American Girl.

no offense but american girl realsing an american boy doll is an actual childhood dream of mine come true — kristen (@kristentorrence) February 15, 2017

Guys, no lie, I REALLY want that boy #AmericanGirl doll — Joey C (@WickedWitch89) February 14, 2017