Amazon Prime Day 2017: Things to know before you shop
Deals will happen for more than 24 hours
Mandy Gambrell
12:07 PM, Jun 29, 2017
Amazon has announced its annual day for offering big deals during the summer, and said customers can expect more than 100,000 Lightning Deals.
The date of Amazon Prime Day — offering deals and free shipping exclusively to Amazon Prime members — is July 11, 2017. But deals are actually slated to begin by 9 p.m. Eastern the day before, Amazon announced.
Here are things to know about Amazon Prime Day this year: • Deals will be in three main categories: Missed, upcoming and available. • If you miss a deal, there is usually a waiting list for customers in case others who order an item cancel it. • The "Available Deals" will have a countdown showing when deals will go live. • Items in limited quantities will be the best deals and tend to sell out in minutes (if not seconds). • Those with an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot "will have access to exclusive Alexa Prime Day voice shopping deals," Amazon said.
Tips to prepare: • Get your Prime membership ahead of time in case deals go on even earlier than expected. Amazon Prime offers a free 30-day trial with no obligation to continue it, and cancelation can happen at any time. • Enable 1-Click Ordering in your account settings to speed up the purchase process. • Download the Amazon app and watch for deals. The app will walk you through steps for notifications. • Make a list of things you need, and think ahead to back-to-school shopping and holiday shopping. • Before the shopping day, visit smile.amazon.com to find your favorite charity and shop through the Amazon Smile program to help the charity of your choice.