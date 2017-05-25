Amazon Fire Stick being used as platform for pirated movies, music

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Amazon Fire Stick is a popular device designed to make streaming videos easier than ever before but it can also be used view pirated movies and music.

For example, you no longer need a laptop to connect your computer to the TV. And you no longer need to have a smart TV.

With the device, you can watch all of your favorite shows on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and premium channels like HBO just by plugging in the Fire Stick to the TV.

But Kansas City-based KSHB has learned of a loophole allowing people to watch more content than ever before, including movies still being played in the theater.

There is one catch -- it is illegal.

Videos on YouTube instruct users on how to download an app that gives them access to content for free.

"Yes it is illegal," tech expert Burton Kelso told KSHB. "A lot of people don't realize this streaming content is coming from servers that are usually based outside the United States that are pulling this video or music feed directly into your TV."

According to the FBI, anyone found guilty of criminal copyright infringement could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.