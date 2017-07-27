Amazon CEO surpasses Bill Gates as America's richest person

Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 12:18PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens
Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 11:41AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah
Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 3:39AM CDT expiring July 27 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 3:17AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:41PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:41PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:00PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:51AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:51AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Tulsa, Wagoner
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:33AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole
Amazon CEO surpasses Bill Gates as America's richest person
CNN
11:01 AM, Jul 27, 2017
38 mins ago
Share Article
Just over two decades ago Jeff Bezos started selling books online from his garage. Today, the Amazon CEO is the richest person on Earth.
Bezos's net worth topped $90 billion on Thursday, allowing the Amazon founder and CEO to narrowly dethrone Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as the richest man in the world, according to Forbes and Bloomberg. If Amazon stock holds steady through trading Thursday, Bezos will officially bump Gates, who has been No. 1 since 2013, from the the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Bezos has been hailed as the smartest guy in business for turning a bookselling platform into a disruptive force that has flipped traditional retail on its head.
His world's-richest-man milestone was made possible because of Amazon's surging stock price. The e-commerce juggernaut's market value surpassed $500 billion this week for the first time ever.
The vast majority of the Bezos fortune is tied up in Amazon stock, of which the CEO owns nearly 17%. That stake alone is worth $83 billion, meaning Bezos could just as quickly lose his new title as the world's richest man should Amazon's stock decline, or Microsoft's value rise.
In recent years, Bezos's fortune has whizzed past that of legendary investor Warren Buffett, Spanish retail magnate Amancio Ortega and Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim. Bezos added more than $24 billion in net worth since January 2017, according to Bloomberg.
Bezos founded Amazon in the mid-1990s from a garage, originally as an online bookseller. But over the years Bezos has deftly steered Amazon into hardware, cloud services, music and streaming shows. All along the way, Amazon used technology and sheer force to ruthlessly cut prices. Customers in turn have flocked to Amazon, which raked in a stunning $136 billion in sales last year alone.
The Amazon boss's bold vision was on full display again in June when he shocked Wall Street and the business world with a $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods. The surprise deal instantly made Amazon a major bricks-and-mortar player and sent a wave of fear through traditional grocery stores and food companies.