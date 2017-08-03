Remaining Alfred Angelo wedding dress orders will not be filled

Wedding dress retailer Alfred Angelo is now telling customers it won't be filling any more open orders.

The company filed for bankruptcy last month. Its website currently has the following statement posted:

"The Chapter 7 Trustee greatly regrets the upset that Alfred Angelo’s July 14th bankruptcy filing has caused its customers. While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible.

Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled. If you believe you are owed any money, please use the link below to complete a proof of claim. Please be advised that neither the Chapter 7 Trustee nor her counsel are authorized to provide legal advice to any affected customer regarding their purchase."